MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On Tuesday, August 25, Minneapolis Police executed a warrant at the home of Abdulrahman Abdi, 22 and his roommate and son of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Adnan Hirsi, 20.

According to local law enforcement, police cited Abdulrahman Abdi in a traffic stop earlier on August 25. He was cited for no proof of insurance, no drivers license, and his vehicle was impounded. It was then that a firearm was discovered in his vehicle.



Minneapolis Police executed a search warrant at the Marquette Avenue home Abdi and his roommate, Adnan Hirsi, shared. Multiple weapons and ammunition were found at the residence. Abdi was arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Sherrif’s Department where he was booked into jail. Hirsi was not arrested.



Court records indicate that Abdi has an extensive criminal record. He was previously arrested 10 times. He is a convicted felon. In 2024, he was arrested in St. Paul, MN after police clocked his speed at 108 mph.



According to Minnesota Statutes Section 624.713, a felon may not legally possess a firearm.



The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Roster confirmed the following information.



Abdulrahman Tulle Abdi, 22, was stopped for probable cause, and arrested by Minneapolis Police Department on a weapons charge on August 25, 2026, at 12:23 p.m. He was released on August 26, 2026, at 11:21 p.m.



According to Brittanica, Ilhan Omar and her family were granted asylum in the United States in 1995, initially settling in Arlington, Virgina. They learned to speak English by watching the television. The family relocated to the Minneapolis neighborhood of Cedar-Riverside, home of many Somali immigrants.



Ilhan Omar graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 2001. Brittanica reported that Omar married her “longtime boyfriend, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, in a religious ceremony that was not legally binding.” She enrolled in a two-year program for an associates degree at a college the same year. She struggled with her studies as she and her husband welcomed their children; daughter Isra Hirsi, 2003, son Adnan Hirsi 2005, and Ilwad Hirsi, 2012.



Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, 43, (D-MN-5th District) January 2019-present.



On January 7, 2026, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) moved to subpoena Ilhan Omar and her brother turned husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi immigration records during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing titled, Ovesight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I.



The hearing reportedly examined accusations of what Nancy Mace referred to on her webpage as: “Widespread theft and misuse of billions in taxpayer funds tied to a Somali-linked fraud network which flourished under the watch of [then] Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.”











