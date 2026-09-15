SANTA MONICA—On September 14, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACODPH) issued a public beach warning for area beaches in Santa Monica and Malibu due to elevated bacteria levels that exceed state health standards. LADCOPH advises the public to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water.



Recent water samples showed elevated bacteria levels that may increase the risk of illness. The Ocean Water Bacteria Warnings include the following locations.



-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.



T-opanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.



-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, and 100 yards up/down the coast from the pier.



-Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica South Tower 20, and 100 yards up/down the coast from the storm drain.



-Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, and the entire swimming area.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encourages beachgoers to use a “Leave No Trace,” approach to keep the beaches healthy. The EPA recommends limiting damage to beaches by having people stay on the trails and boardwalks and off the sand dunes; don’t feed the birds/wildlife on the beach. Patrons should scoop and bag pet waste and toss into the trash, so harmful bacteria do not enter the ocean.



Boaters should use nets on the boat to collect any garbage floating in the sea water. Secure drink containers and trash to keep it from blowing away, while practicing good beach habits like cleaning trash and debris before leaving.