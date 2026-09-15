SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 14, the San Francisco Police Department announced that its Narcotics Unit arrested four suspects, seized over 20,000 counterfeit pills and recovered multiple firearms following a months-long investigation stemming from a fatal overdose of a San Francisco teenager, Chief Derrick Lew announced.

The SFPD reported on September 8 and September 9, officers served search warrants at three San Francisco residences, and arrested four suspects, which was the culmination of a sweeping investigation that began with the fatal overdose of a 16-year-old San Francisco resident in April.

The victim died from a combination of drugs, including cychlorphine, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Cychlorphine is a newly emerging and deadly synthetic opioid that is even stronger than fentanyl.

“Our investigators will stop at nothing to ensure deadly narcotics are taken off our streets and individuals who peddle them are arrested and held accountable,” said Chief Lew. “This tragic case highlights the dangers these deadly drugs pose to our community. I want to thank our investigators whose diligent work will no doubt save lives and keep our streets safer.”

Officers arrested Nicholas Wallace, 46, on September 8 and served a search warrant at his home on the 700 block of O’Farrell Street. Officers recovered 34 suspected oxycodone pills, and cocaine.

At the residence, officers located and arrested Sharonee Hyson, 44, who was on active parole and in possession of 11.7 grams of cocaine base and a loaded firearm.

The next day, on September 9, officers served search warrants at residences on 300 block of Executive Park Blvd. and the 1300 block of Newhall Ave.

Officers seized over 20,000 pills, including suspected counterfeit Xanax, oxycodone, hydrocodone, cyclobenzaprine and other deadly narcotics, including fentanyl and seized 68.5 grams of MDMA, 6.5 grams of black tar heroin, a semi-automatic assault rifle, a semi-automatic pistol and $2,267 in cash.

Officers arrested Leander Pitts, 46, and Starr Lamare, 39, at the residences. All four suspects were booked in San Francisco County Jail on numerous charges including possession for sale of narcotics and firearms charges.

The investigation started on April 7, when officers responded to home on Bush Street where a mother found her teenage son deceased from a suspected overdose.

Officers in the SFPD’s Narcotics Unit collected evidence at the scene — including apparent pharmaceutical medication — and began an investigation to determine the source of the pills.

Through their investigation, officers identified the suspected sources of the pills and conducted multiple controlled drug buys before serving the warrants.

Authorities tested counterfeit pills seized from earlier investigations and found some that contained cyclorphine. The SFPD is currently working the federal Food and Drug Administration to determine if any of the counterfeit pills seized this month contain cychlorphine.

The SFPD will continue following leads through this investigation and follow up on any potential arrests. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with “SFPD.”