LOS ANGELES—Sometimes you just have to scratch your head when it comes to things. Why? I’m trying to figure out why the television academy, selected actress Mariska Hargitay as the host of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. No shade to Hargitay, but I don’t recall her being funny.

I recall her as the staple on the NBC series, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and that series is not funny at all. Hargitay opened the ceremony with a song and dance number and even had an appearance by New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. It was a bit cringe if we’re being honest, the one moment that was hilarious when Hargitay did a spoof on Nicole Kidman’s iconic intro whenever you go see a movie at an AMC theater. I chuckled with that.

With that said, Hargitay took the helm as the Master of Ceremonies for television’s biggest accolade on Monday, September 14 via the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Two HBO series led the pack with 25 and 24 nominations apieces (“The Pitt”) and (“Hacks”) respectively. Who would come out on top? Time will tell, but it was “Widow’s Bay” winning a total of 6 prizes for the night.

It was interesting seeing the setup inside the Peacock theater with tables up front for many of the nominees for the night. Amy Poehler presented the first award of the night for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to Kate O’Flynn for “Widow’s Bay.” That was a bit of an upset. I think many were expecting Hannah Einbinder to win for “Hacks.” “Widow’s Bay” could have an interesting night if this victory has anything to say.

Emmy-winner Zendaya presented the prize for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Jean Smart for “Hacks.” Smart received a standing ovation from the audience as she took the stage. The Primetime Emmys paid tribute to the iconic series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” that premiered in 1997. So, it’s not 30 years, until 2027, but that series was my jam. It was appointment TV viewing for me, and I never and I mean never missed an episode. Wasn’t really much of a tribute Emmys?

The Primetime Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series to Matthew Rhys for “The Beast in Me.” When it comes to Supporting Actress in a Drama Series it was a victory for Allison Janney for “The Diplomat.” There were way too many women in that race for “The Pitt.” It’s likely they cancelled one another out, as a result, the same thing transpired in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series if you ask me.

We are giving out some of the top awards of the night within the first 30 minutes. We’re giving out Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which was the first victory for Rhea Seehorn for “Pluribus.” I thought this might be the year Keri Russell might finally get her flowers for “The Diplomat,” but I guess not.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series yielded a victory for Stephen Root “Widow’s Bay.” Who would win the Primetime Emmy for Reality Competition Program? It was “The Traitors” that swept all the categories it was nominated for this year. Great acceptance speech from host Alan Cumming, but I will admit the last season of “The Traitors” was not the best in my opinion. So, I feel like the series is starting to lose its spark.

Wow, I thought this category might be later in the show, but no, Lead Actor in a Drama Series is front and center before the end of the first hour of the ceremony. Would Noah Wyle get a repeat win after his victory last season? John Mulaney you truly were doing too much before in the introduction of this category for me. The bit went a bit too long. Thank You, Noah Wyle for winning that consecutive Emmy for that outstanding performance, which I mean he’s outstanding on that HBO Max series; its gripping TV to witness.

The Emmy went to Tom Pelphrey for his performance in “Task” for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Matthew Rhys picked up his second Emmy of the night for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Widow’s Bay.” Sally Field earned a surprise Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie for “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

Directing in a Comedy Series was a victory for Hiro Murai for “Widow’s Bay,” while Saul Metzstein won the prize for Directing in a Drama Series in “Slow Horses.” Katie Dippold won for Writing in a Comedy Series for “Widow’s Bay,” while Vince Gilligan won for Writing in a Drama Series for “Pluribus.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was victorious in the Best Variety Series. The In Memoriam segment was a tough watch realizing how many greats we have lost in the industry as it pertains to Catherine O’Hara and Rob Reiner to name a few. It was a moment that had the entire audience on its feet, when actor Michael J. Fox was honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Awards. Fox has been battling Parkinson’s Disease since the 90s and his fight has been incredible to witness and watch.

There was a reunion of “Charlie’s Angels” with the ladies presenting the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series to “The Pitt.” The final prize of the night for Outstanding Comedy Series was presented by Woody Harrelson and Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey. That prize ultimately went to “Widows Bay.” The first hour of the ceremony felt solid, but it started to drag as we moved along; the pacing felt off and the jokes just were not there for my liking to be honest.

Written By LaDale Anderson