HOLLYWOOD—There are certain dates that stay with you forever, and September 11 is one of them. This year, I found myself in New York City on September 11 attending Runway 7 Fashion at Sony Hall during New York Fashion Week. It was an exciting day filled with fashion, designers and creativity, but there was no escaping the significance of the date. Twenty-five years have passed since September 11, 2001, yet being in New York on the anniversary still brings back emotions that are difficult to describe. The city moves forward, but it never forgets.

For me, the date has always been especially personal. After spending 24 years working in the airline industry at Newark Airport, I remember how September 11 changed aviation, New York and our lives forever. So, as I traveled into Manhattan for Fashion Week, my thoughts were also with the thousands of innocent lives lost, their families and the first responders whose courage we will never forget.

There was something almost symbolic about attending a fashion show that day. New York was remembering one of its darkest moments, yet all around me there were also signs of creativity, determination and life continuing.

That spirit was certainly present at Runway 7 Fashion at Sony Hall. Fashion Week has an energy all its own. Designers, models, photographers and fashion lovers come together from different places, each bringing their own style and personality. Once the lights come up and the models begin walking the runway, you become immersed in the creativity.

The fashion was incredible.

There were so many talented designers and memorable looks, but one that particularly caught my attention was Marie Minks. Her designs stood out to me immediately.

There was glamour, confidence and personality in the collection. The pieces weren’t simply clothes coming down a runway; they commanded attention. That’s what I love about fashion. You can see dozens of beautiful designs, but every once in a while, something comes down the runway that makes you stop and say, “Wow.”

Marie Minks gave me that moment. Runway 7 also reminded me how much work happens behind the scenes before a model ever steps onto a runway. Designers spend countless hours developing their vision. Models, stylists, makeup artists, producers and many others work together to create a show that may last only minutes for the audience.

Then there is Sony Hall itself. In the heart of Manhattan, the venue provided a dramatic setting for the collections. The lights, music and excitement of the runway created the kind of atmosphere that makes New York Fashion Week such a unique experience.

But throughout it all, I never forgot what day it was.

Walking through New York on September 11 is different. You see people going to work, tourists sightseeing, restaurants filled and taxis moving through the streets, but underneath the normal rhythm of the city is the knowledge of what happened here 25 years ago.

Perhaps that is what made this particular Fashion Week experience so memorable to me.

September 11 showed the world unimaginable tragedy, but it also showed the strength of New York and the people who call this area home. The city was wounded, but it wasn’t defeated.

Twenty-five years later, designers are still creating. Artists are still performing. People are still arriving in New York with dreams. Fashion Week continues to bring people together from around the world and New York continues to move forward.

Attending Runway 7 Fashion at Sony Hall gave me the opportunity to see some incredible fashion and discover designers whose work deserves attention. Marie Minks was certainly a highlight for me, and her collection is one I won’t soon forget.

Yet when I look back on this year’s Fashion Week, I will remember something beyond the runway.

I will remember being in New York City on September 11…taking in the excitement of Fashion Week while also remembering those who never had the opportunity to see another September.

There can be joy while still remembering. There can be beauty while honoring loss and there can be a future without forgetting the past.

Rose’s Scoop: On a somber September day, Runway 7 celebrated creativity, while New York reminded us of something even greater……its strength, resilience and ability to keep shining.