HOLLYWOOD—Wow, I didn’t think I would ever say this, but “Big Brother 28” has made it clear I don’t want to ever see “Survivor” players or veterans in the BB house again unless it’s all returnees. Why? You get idiotic players like Drew and Barrett who are desperate for the icons to love them, it has gotten to a point I can no longer root for them. They are like puppets and are so far up Angela, Dee and Devens ass I am sick of watching them too.

Not to mention this week, things turned very nasty with microaggressions and comments that are just disgusting. Read my column where I talk all about it and learn a thing or two (this is mainly for those whining that race doesn’t exist in BB, it does and always has). Kamu was evicted after Angela won the BB Blockbuster; with a competition she begged for after Tucker told her how to win. That’s the problem with the BB Blockbuster; too predictable. I rather the competitions constantly change so no one can expect it. Predictability is never good when it comes to the BB house, if the motto is “Expect the Unexpected.”

With that said, we saw the return of BB18 and BB19 runner-up Paul Abrahamian. Do I think Paul is one of the best to never win? No. That title goes to Danielle Reyes, but he might be in third place behind Vanessa Russo if you ask me. Hands down I think he should have won BB18, and BB19, Josh Martinez did not beat Paul, he played circles around that house, the jury was just bitter as hell, and Paul never owned his game. With that said, we had 3 upset players in Taylor, Yash and Lala who are clueless about Kamu being the target. Lala was the sole vote for Kamu to stay; this was a direct result of Mallory and Melody flip-flopping all damn week.

Why are you two playing in Taylor, Lala, Yash and Kamu’s faces. Mallory was able to alert Taylor of the flip last-minute; I wish players stop doing that. Especially when it comes to players you are trying to game with. When you do this, not only does it look bad, but it pisses people off; especially if its someone, you’re trying to be an ally with. You are blindsiding them; there is no trust there, which is bad. So once again we get a predictable HOH with the balance beam which was thrown to Dee because Mallory and Barrett purposely didn’t win when they could have. Oh, wait for it because they will regret it as the week progresses.

This leads to Dee wanting to target Taylor and Lala, why, apparently, they were after the icons, guess who else was, Yash, Mallory and Melody, and even Haley at some point. Any smart player would at this point in the game. This is where the week turned nasty because the microaggressions started flying fast and furious. Drew making comments about Lala and Taylor cooking for him. Calling them lazy, noting they wouldn’t be good ‘representation’ of the season, which was echoed by Devens the same guy given a power by America that BB needs to get rid of or change the results.

You have a DPOV, but if you use it, you lose the chance to compete in the next HOH or you cannot vote at the next eviction. He does not like these two women and I have no clue why, but I feel like it’s a direct result of Taylor embarrassing him by calling him out when he was spreading lies about her in the house. Drew doesn’t like to have the spotlight on him when he does something wrong.

I have no clue what Drew’s issue is, but he does read borderline racist at times with his commentary. As a 22-year-old, he has a ton to learn and oh believe, he’s going to need to stay off social media when he gets out of that house because he’s going to be eaten alive for his behavior. In addition, he was voted into the BB Time Capsule, oh, what a surprise (that’s sarcasm) people. I was ecstatic to see him win the Never Have Not Pass, which is not a power, and you can’t tell me this stupid ass, fan-voted competition wasn’t rigged. The best powers go to Dee and Devens, but the 3 newbies get 2 punishments, and one prize because how is the Never Have Not Pass a benefit? It’s not.

Bear with me because there is a lot nastier commentary and we’re going to talk about Angela Murray. I did not like her on BB26, and I hated her on BB28. Angela uses her tears to play the victim. She did it multiple times on BB26, and the players were smart enough to clock it. T’Kor didn’t allow it, Quinn didn’t allow it, Chelsea and Rubina clocked it. They called her out on her BS, but in BB28, no one is willing to do that. She has made comments calling Taylor a bitch, a h**, bad representation as a winner of the season and so many other nasty comments. One of those being she had to protect Melody and Mallory if Lala or Taylor got in Melody or Mallory’s face but guess what they never did and haven’t done such a thing, but that was the perception.

That is a microaggression Angela; you still didn’t learn anything about making blanket statements like “That’s the group” from BB26 and girl no one believes you were saying you wanted to work with those people. You thought all the Black people were working together like The Cookout did in BB23. That is a once in a lifetime thing; it will never happen again because of CBS eliminating its DEI mandate on its reality TV shows. That’s an entirely different discussion that unless you’ve watched every episode of BB and the live feeds in particular, you have no idea what you’re talking about.

We have more players to talk about because it got worse on the live feeds. You have Dee calling Taylor a bitch every 5 minutes. The thing about Dee is she will talk a lot of crap about someone behind their back, but not a single time has she said it to Taylor’s face, nor will she ever. Why? She scared, and it might be due to a little scandal in her past that if you search the internet you will learn about it. Dee and Devens have totally torpedoed their images coming onto BB. “Survivor” can edit its show to protect its players. BB tries to do that with the episodes, but you have live feeds that show it all, and us live feeders know who Dee and Devens really are and they’re not good people.

Like Devens has pissed me off this week. Calling Taylor and Lala lazy, yet they’re the players cooking and cleaning in the house. If they game it’s a problem, but if they don’t game it’s also a problem. Then you are making that borderline racist comment about Taylor selling chicken! Seriously, seriously. Looks, like someone’s unconscious bias is coming to light and ugh, I’m worried for him when he leaves the abode.

Dee decided to have a Mosh Pit meeting after she was able to successfully use her BB Bribe for $5k for Yash to protect her, Devens and Angela the next time he wins HOH. I didn’t like Yash taking this Bribe, but I understood why he did; it protected him. If anything, I would just ensure my allies win HOH and take out the those 3 one-by-one. Plus, it should have been a one and done; if you offer the Bribe and no one bites, then you no longer have that power.

It should not be in the game until someone accepts it, not to mention the person who accepts it is bind to it, but Dee can break whenever she wants. Yeah, I have a problem with that BB producers, but that “mathematically possible” claim has me thinking the BB Blockbuster is going longer than expected like last season, or another twist is in play that will lead to them being nominated even if they don’t want to. Drew was in the hot seat, and it looks like he’s getting nominated again by an ally. Drew open your eyes, you in danger girl!

At the nomination ceremony, Drew, Lala and Taylor were put on the block and another ceremony became theatrical with Drew calling out Lala and Taylor who were already on the bottom and then the microaggressions really flew. People calling Taylor loud and screaming, you know who did that multiple times and no one batted an eye: ANGELA MURRAY! Oh, the hypocrisy America.

Taylor and Lala were cracking people, and rightfully so, realizing they are on the bottom and being ostracized with Angela wanting Taylor to have the “worst week” ever. Then Angela being Angela got caught talking smack and Taylor confronted her and broke down explaining how double standards are put on her and Lala, but no one else. Clock it, Taylor because its true, but then you have Haley ignorant ass jumping into a conversation that has nothing to do with her. Just when you as a viewer are willing to give Haley an ounce of growth, she proves she doesn’t get it. That girl is delusional and will have a really tough time when she gets out of the house.

Angela started playing victim yet again, when it was Taylor who was the victim and emotionally vulnerable. The Taylor and Lala bashing reached a peak with even Mallory and Melody joining in on it. The only person who didn’t was Yash, hmm, maybe because he’s a person of color who understands their plight of have to behave in a way that is not themselves to not come across as a threat to the White players.

I was so happy Lala won the POV this week, as it opens the door for Taylor to also be safe and if she can win the BB Blockbuster, her, Lala and Yash are all safe going into the final week before jury starts. So now Dee has to name a replacement and guess who she is looking at: Mallory. Hmm, Mallory maybe you should have won that HOH competition, and it would have ensured your safety. Drew and Barrett were not happy, but per usual that are cowards and did not push back, but Drew woke up slightly about maybe targeting the icons before going back to sleep. Drew is a terrible player; Barrett is the worst super fan to play this game. A paper bag can play better than him.

Dee is making the right move, but terrible about how she does it. She is not a good BB player strategically. If Mallory stays, her and Melody are going after you, Devens and probably Angela, and I hope it happens. To be honest, I’m hoping Drew is the one who gets sniped out this week and rightfully so because of his antics of not being loyal to Melody and Mallory who have been loyal to him, but he hasn’t been loyal to them. Not to mention you got put up by Haley, you were told you were in serious danger of going home that week and you ignored it. Then you’re being nominated again this week, and you think you can trust Devens, Dee and Angela. I can’t help a naive player like this.

This vote could be very interesting this season. It feels like it could be our first split vote potentially tie of the season. Dee and Devens are definitely going to want that 4 of Drew, Melody, Mallory and Barrett broken up, and if one of them is on the block it’s a good chance they go home. Last, but not least, let’s stop with the feed cuts BB, we know issues with race are being discussed as it pertains to Taylor and Lala.

The thing is I think we could see a disclaimer come Wednesday’s episode and if the series edits it as if Haley is the main person throwing microaggressions, know that is complete BS. Angela, Dee, Devens, Barrett and Drew have all been guilty. So, hold everyone’s feet to the fire, and that includes Mallory and Melody too! Don’t try to protect Angela, Dee and Devens because when they come out of the house, they are going to learn about it anyway and the public opinion will not change.