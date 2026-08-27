HOLLYWOOD—Well, there is some aftermath on Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” after that reporter that Priscilla was speaking to was fatally shot? I’m leaving it open for interpretation because I was certain she was dead, but things look super dire, but not concrete. This week’s episode, ‘Chicken and Rice’ opened with a drag as we have this useless storyline involving Hunter, Dilva and the attacks on America that viewers still have not witnessed.

Kyle while still recovering in the hospital, was desperate to get his hands on Jason. Donald spilled the news about Rachel’s death, and that they have to be prepared for him. I hate to say this, but Kyle might be right about Jason and his next move to visit his apartment or the hospital. Kyle revealed the press has information about the corruption unfolding inside the current administration.

In other pointless storyline, Kareem has been shot and is bleeding, so why hasn’t he treated his wound. Wouldn’t he have bled to death at this point; it’s been like 3-4 episodes since he was shot? A character we’ve never met is speaking more sense, than Kareem a character we’ve known since season 1. Priscilla chatted with Allan about that story leaking to the press, but little do they know, it may not happen at all. Priscilla, I love you, but you’re too giddy not knowing what could be coming and that is worrisome as hell.

Allan learned that Eli, Simone and Sam also know about this potential story leaking. Ya’ll better keep it lowkey because if someone finds out that will not end well. Isaac received a poison that needs to be implemented into Eli’s food. A poison that has a bit of a ‘taste,’ and then things transitioned to explaining the entire meal must be consumed in order for it to work.

Eli was not pleased to see Agent Cross who came to apologize. Oh, Eli if you don’t see through this bulls**t I don’t know what to say; it’s so obvious. Donald spilled to Victoria, Hunter and Dilva that the New York Times is receiving information about murder, bribery, extortion, missing children, Jason and so much more. Victoria noted to kill the reporter and the mole. Just one problem, it looks like the reporter is already dead. Why do I think Sam may have already put this into action to protect Priscilla.

Donald spilled to Sam that a mole has been spilling to the press (we already know Sam knows that culprit, who is his wife). I suspect that Sam will frame someone else for it. Back at the hospital, Lilly was praying for Bobby’s recovery, and he awoke. Lilly spilled that Bobby was poisoned, and they suspect it was an agent. Bobby planned to get his hands on his gun for his protection.

Max spilled to Alonzo that someone tried to poison Bobby and that he suspects another agent was responsible. Alonzo is a bit aloof like everyone stated. Dilva chatted with Simone about a leak to the press about the inner workings of corruption inside The White House. Simone played dumb, but she was not doing the best job in my opinion. Dilva pushed that Simone should speak if she knows who the mole is.

Agent Cross was lurking back at the hospital, and I don’t think that is good. Alonzo chatted with him about what unfolded, and Cross played stupid. However, Alonzo being Alonzo bought into the BS to be put on a shift to try to get closer to Bobby. Simone was ready to spill to Priscilla about that story leak, but Sam interrupted, explaining that Hunter, Victoria and Dilva knows there is a mole in The White House.

Priscilla was not afraid, despite Sam issuing some serious warnings. Hunter is a cold asshole; like Donald and Dilva stated he has to learn how to show a bit of compassion and be presidential for once in his career. Oh, Donald is sick of Hunter and his antics; I never thought I could root for Donald, but this is indeed a first for me. Hmmm, things are getting interesting between Sharon and Max as she brought him dinner. Max has very little game people, but I like these two.

Sam, Priscilla and Simone learned that Gabrielle Monroe, the New York Times reporter was executed. Sam went into a fury because he’s worried about his wife’s safety. Simone and Priscilla were an emotional mess realizing they may have played a role in this reporter’s death. Oh, it feels like Priscilla has resigned herself to her fate, but I hope that is not the case because. The final moments of the episode involved Jason breaking into Sam and Priscilla’s home! Looking forward to next week’s episode on “The Oval” to see what mayhem Jason has planned and it looks like a bomb of all things.