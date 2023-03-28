WASHINGTON D.C.—On Saturday, March 25, Philip Todd, a senate staffer working for Rand Paul of Kentucky was stabbed in the head on the 1300 block of H. Street N.E. First responders transported Todd to an area hospital in critical condition.

On March 27, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement announcing the arrest of the suspect, Glynn Neal, 42, for assault with intent to kill. The incident occurred less than two miles from the U.S. Capitol.

According to reports, Neal was released less than 24 hours before stabbing Todd. He was serving a 12-year sentence in prison after being found guilty of forcing two women into prostitution.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions,” the statement reads. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery,” said Senator Paul in a statement on March 27.

“Praise God he doesn’t need surgery on his brain. He will have surgery to clean up the blood in his brain. That is answered prayer. I don’t have all the details concerning his other issues, hopefully, I’ll get more information later. Senator Rand Paul released information about Philip on Fox News: Jesse Waters show, this afternoon, asking for prayer. Prayer is changing his physical body!!! Please keep praying,” said the victim’s aunt on Facebook.