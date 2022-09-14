LOS ANGELES—On Monday, September 12, rapper, Rakim Hasheem Allen, 29, also known as Grundle and as the famous rapper, PnB Rock was fatally shot at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Boulevard. According to the Citizen App, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating the shooting as an apparent robbery that escalated.

LAPD received a call about a shooting and upon arrival on the scene, they found PnB with a gunshot wound to the chest, but was still alive and breathing. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance where he later died.

LAPD Police Captain, Kelly Muniz indicated that the suspect approached the victim.

“The suspect brandished a weapon demanding his property. The suspect then fired multiple rounds and appears to have removed some property [jewelry] to what extent, we don’t know,” Captain Muniz stated. Witnesses at the scene claim the suspect wanted the singer’s jewelry.

The suspect fled the scene on foot running eastbound away. The LAPD described him as a male wearing a purple mask.

PnB Rock was a rapper from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He would have turned 30 in December. He leaves behind two young daughters, Zuri and Milan, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang.

PnB Rock was famous for his hit song, “Selfish.” He also sang, “Money, Hoes, and Flows,” with Fetty Wap, and in 2019, he sang, “Cross Me,” with Ed Sheeran. PnB is known for a multitude of other songs. According to, The Outlet, the initials PnB stand for his old neighborhood in Philly, Pastorius, and Baynton, where he grew up.