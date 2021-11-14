SAN FRANCISCO—A Walgreens located in the City of San Francisco has been closed due to a severe rat infestation as first reported on Friday, November 12.

The store located on 1333 Castro Street was closed this week and was found with a sign on it’s windows reading that it was closed due, “to technical difficulties.” This is this store’s only health violation in the last five years according to reports. This is the only Walgreens in San Francisco currently closed due to an infestation.

An inspector reported that food was contaminated and/or adulterated on the store’s sale floor and storage area. Rat droppings were found on shelves and around food products on the top storage area. One dead rat was found on a glue trap.

The Walgreens will be closed until further notice. Once health hazards have been cleared the store will be able to resume business.

Health inspectors require that Walgreens hire a pest control operator, seal all open gaps, and clean and sanitize the areas in question.

If customers have prescriptions at this location they are advised to go to the Walgreens at 5260 Diamond Heights Blvd.