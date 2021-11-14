SAN FRANCISCO—A 70-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, November 10 for hitting a 30-year-old educator in an intersection.

Susan Vennarucci, the woman said to have killed Andrew Zieman, was arrested for manslaughter. It was said that she ran a red light.

Zieman was killed at 8:00 a.m. He was returning to the elementary school he attended when he was a child to teach. According to reports, he was one of the best teachers at that elementary school. Members of his community state that he was driven to help his community.

Zieman was an educator for Sherman Elementary. According to reports his family is doing their best to make sure that this never happens to another family. A special gathering was held so students could grieve over the loss of their teacher.

According to police, multiple cars were involved in this accident. Witnesses state that a third car was also involved.