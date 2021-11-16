LOS ANGELES—SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI (56) in February, the Los Angeles Rams are on a quest to ensure they will be a participant in this iconic game.

In a shocking move, the Los Angeles Rams signed superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one year deal on Thursday, November 11 after he was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week. Beckham joins the league’s number one offense in the Rams, another weapon in the arsenal for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

OBJ was reportedly considering the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs or the New Orleans Saints before ultimately signing with the Rams. Beckham is the second Ram acquired seemingly out of nowhere within a week. Last week, the Rams received 8-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller via trade from the Denver Broncos.

“Everybody on our team carves out their role. They do a great job of figuring out what that role is going to be and going out there and proving it both on the practice field and in games,” said Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Rams fans are eager and hopeful Beckham will be a vertical threat down field. His days of one handed grabs and top dog status may be over, when teamed up with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods on the field, he should be able to get plenty of chances.

The Rams( 7-2) lead the NFL in total offense led by Stafford, who has thrown for a league high 2,771 passing yards.

Up next for the Rams: a showdown in the Bay Area against their arch nemesis, the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Truly, a perfect opportunity for the larger than life personality OBJ to make his debut as an L.A. Ram!