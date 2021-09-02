SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 16 year-old Jaedah Tofaeono on July 30.

The SFPD reported that at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the unit block of Bertha Lane for a report of a shooting.

While responding to the call, officers were advised that two female shooting victims, ages 16 and 45, were privately transported to a local hospital. The 45-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive. Tofaeono was later died from injuries sustained. The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-9099 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.

Crime Bulletin for $50,000 Reward Regarding Jaedah Tofaeono (PDF)