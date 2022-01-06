SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible for the murder of Luis Temajtomas. The SFPD reported that on October 8, 2021, at approximately 5 a.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault with fire. Officers arrived on scene and observed paramedics treating the male who was later identified as 43-year-old Temajtomas. Officers spoke with the victim who told them that he was asleep in his sleeping bag and when he woke up his sleeping bag was on fire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On October 9, 2021, Temajtomas died from injuries he sustained. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed the incident a homicide. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

The San Francisco Police Department is offering the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Luis Temajtomas. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

https://www.sanfranciscopolice.org/sites/default/files/2022-01/SFPDCrimeBulletinRewardFlyer-22-002-20220103.pdf