SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on December 31, 2021, on the 200 block of Cornwall Street. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:32 p.m. officers from the Richmond Station responded to a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a 24-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.