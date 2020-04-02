SAN FRANCISCO─The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Nicole Fitts and any information leading to the whereabouts of her daughter, Arianna. On April 8, 20216, Nicole’s body was discovered buried in McLaren Park by employees of the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. Her 2 ½ year on daughter, Arianna was reported missing by family members on April 5, 2016.

The SFPD reported that Arianna was last seen in February 2016, while in the care of her babysitters Helena Hearne Martin and her husband Devin Martin.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail, in collaboration with the FBI, have been working on investigating the homicide of Nicole Fitts and the disappearance of Arianna. The Fitts family has provided information to help solve the case and bring the family closure. The case still remains unsolved.

The SFPD has authorized the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Nicole and the disappearance of Arianna. In May 2016, Nicole’s former employer Best Buy announced a $10,000 reward for direct information assisting in locating Arianna Fitts or indirect information based on her mother’s murder.

An SFPD forensic sketch artist prepared an age progression sketch of what Arianna might look like today.

Anyone with details on Arianna’s whereabouts or the murder of Nicole Fitts Is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.