SAN FRANCISCO─On Monday, March 30, at approximately 9:25 p.m. officers from the San Francisco Police Department assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to an apartment building on the 100 block of Eddy Street for a report of a shooting.

The SFPD indicated in a press release that they found a 53-year-old male in his apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim informed officers he went to the suspect’s apartment to talk to him about an ongoing issue of loud noises. When the victim knocked on the door, he heard a “pop” and felt pain in his leg. The victim realized the suspect shot him through the door. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Officers arrived at the suspect’s apartment and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as Ronnell Vines, 60, of San Francisco. He was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Written By Casey Jacobs