SAN FRANCISCO─Authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout after receiving information about subjects who may be going door to door claiming to be employees of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH). The San Francisco Police Department indicated these individuals are apparently asking for access into homes to conduct inspections or searches.

The SFPD is warning the public to know that the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH) is sending health inspectors to conduct inspections at SRO hotels. The SRO building owners and managers were alerted in advance that health inspectors will be asking for entry to enforce Health Order C19-04. Under this order, each of the approximately 500 SROs will be checked to see if:

-the order has been posted and delivered to each tenant

-the community areas are being cleaned and disinfected daily and a cleaning log is being maintained

-the bathrooms have soap for all sinks or sanitizer if there is no sink.

DPH health inspectors can validate their identity by presenting their City Disaster Service Worker (DSW) ID, DPH employee ID, and Health Inspector Badge.

City Disaster Services Workers and volunteers are putting informational door hangers in various neighborhoods. These individuals will have city identification, and will not ask for permission to enter any homes.

Neither the CDC nor SFDPH have personnel going door-to-door conducting inspections at private residences.

As for other city residents who are not living in or managing an SRO building, they warned that if someone alleges to be with the DPH or Center for Disease Control (CDC) calls at your door, do not let them inside. Contact 9-1-1 and provide the dispatcher with the suspect’s description and as much detail as possible.