SAN FRANCISCO─On Thursday, March 26, at approximately 2:09 p.m. officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived at a hotel on the unit block of Cyril Magnin Street regarding after receiving a report of two deceased persons in a locked hotel room.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered an adult male and adult female dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The Office of the Medical Examiner is investigating the incident along with the SFPD Homicide Detail. Preliminary information suggests that the incident is a murder-suicide.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.