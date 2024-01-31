SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, January 29 that Richard Rice, 21 of San Francisco, after trial by jury for a stabbing in the Tenderloin. Mr. Rice was convicted of one count of assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)) with an allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim found true. He was also convicted of one count of mayhem (PC 203) with allegations that The defendant inflicted great bodily injury on the victim and personally used a deadly weapon, both found true.

The SFDA’s Office noted in a press release that according to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on February 16, 2023, the victim left a bar on the 400 block of Ellis Street in the Tenderloin District where he encountered a group of individuals including Rice. After a verbal altercation, Rice stabbed the victim approximately 11 times including a large cut to his face that resulted in permanent scarring.

The case against Rice was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Yuri Chornobil, with assistance from the entire general felonies paralegal team. The Prosecution was able to present a strong case against Mr. Rice based on the incredible work of San Francisco Police Department’s Night Investigations Unit.

“I am incredibly grateful to the jury for their service and careful consideration of the facts and law in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Yuri Chornobil. “The jury’s verdict brings justice to the victim for the serious injuries he sustained and holds Mr. Rice accountable for his egregious actions.”

The defendant is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces eight years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for February 14, 2024.