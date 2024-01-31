SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 26, it was announced by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office that a jury convicted Royce Colvin, 35, of first-degree murder in the murder and robbery of a man in the Tenderloin District in 2017. Colvin was convicted of first-degree murder (PC 187(a)) with an allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder (PC 12022.53(d)). He was also convicted of one count of second-degree robbery (PC 211).

The SFDA’s Office indicated that according to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, during the late-night hours of March 27, 2017, the defendant confronted, beat and robbed the victim on the 600 block of Ellis Street. The victim was walking with a female companion when he was struck multiple times and thrown to the ground before having his cell phone and cash stolen.

After the initial confrontation, the victim called 9-1-1 from his companion’s phone to report the robbery and while speaking with emergency dispatch, Colvin used a semi-automatic firearm to shoot and kill the victim. The suspect fled the scene. Authorities arrived shortly after and found the victim lying in the middle of the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The case against Colvin was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Butch Ford, with assistance from District Attorney Investigators Gino Guerrero, Omega Crum, and Doug Keely, paralegals Jessica Diamond and Julio Flores, and IT support from, Leland Chan and Ada Yu. Victim advocate Maria Reynoso worked closely with the victim’s family throughout the case. The Prosecution was able to present a strong case against Mr. Colvin based on the incredible work of San Francisco Police Department’s Homicide Investigators and former Oakland Police Department Officer Chris Moreno.

“This case exemplifies what a collaborative effort by various police agencies and committed law enforcement can accomplish,” said Assistant District Attorney Butch Ford. “I am thankful to our diligent San Francisco jurors for their efforts and appreciate the faith the victim’s family had in the investigators, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and in me. I hope this brings some small measure of closure for their wonderful family.”

Colvin is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for February 26, 2024.