SAN FRANCISCO—The SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board has begun long-term remediation efforts to clean an estimated 600 gallons of oil that spilled into the Bay on Tuesday, February 9 from a leak at the Chevron refinery in Richmond.

“The emergency situation has ended, however, beaches in the surrounding area may remain closed during clean up,” posted the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lab analysis by the Unified Command, comprised of Chevron, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Contra Costa Health Services, and the U.S. Coast Guard, determined that approximately 12-18 barrels of a low-sulfur diesel fuel and flush water mix was released. There are no visible impacts on wildlife at this time. Potential health effects are still being monitored, but a public health advisory order was rescinded Tuesday night. Mariners are advised to stay away from the area during clean-up.

The cause of the pipeline leak is still under investigation. This is the latest in a series of environmental incidents for the Richmond Chevron refinery, which agreed in December 2020 to a $147,000 settlement with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District for 29 air quality violations issued between 2016 and 2018. Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia called the latest accident “unacceptable” viaTwitter.

“Although petroleum hydrocarbons remain in soil underneath the San Ramon Bypass Channel, crews continue efforts to reduce the amount of product reaching the surface while remediation continues,” posted the Office of Spill Prevention and Response on its website Thursday.