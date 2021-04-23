CALIFORNIA—On Thursday, April 22, the California legislature approved state lawmaker Rob Bonta as the state’s next attorney general.

Bonta tweeted after he was confirmed:

“Big news! Today, my colleagues in the Legislature confirmed my nomination as CA’s next Attorney General. I am deeply honored. As AG, I’ll strive to be the people’s attorney — to protect families and right historic wrongs.”

Once sworn in by Governor Gavin Newsom, Bonta will become the state’s first Filipino-American attorney general.

He was first elected to the CA State Assembly in 2012, representing the 18th district that includes San Leandro, Oakland, and Alameda. He was the first Filipino-American state lawmaker in its “then-160-plus-year history,” according to his biography on his website.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bonta graduated from Yale University in 1993 and Yale Law School in 1998, respectively. From July 2003 to December 2012, he served as San Francisco’s Deputy City Attorney and was the Director of Alameda Health Care District from November 2007 to December 2010 before becoming Alameda’s Deputy Mayor, a position he held from December 2010 to December 2012.

Governor Newsom selected Bonta as CA’s Attorney General after former Attorney General Xavier Becerra resigned to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet.