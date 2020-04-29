SAN FRANCISCO─Officials from the San Francisco Police Department have arrested several suspects connected to a string of robberies throughout the region. According to a press release from the SFDP, on April 19 at approximately 12:10 p.m. officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the 800 block of O’Farrell Street about a robbery.

Officers spoke with a 55 year-old victim, who explained he was walking his dog, when a car stopped near him, and the occupants inside asked him to come over, but he turned around and tried to walk away. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and assaulted him. Several items were taken from the victim, before the suspects got back into the car and left the scene.

On the same day, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers from the Richmond Station responded to the 1100 block of Lake Street about a robbery. Officers met a 14 year-old victim, who was walking on the street when two male suspects approached him. One of the suspects pointed a knife at the victim, demanding his property. The victim complied and the suspects ran to a waiting vehicle and left the scene.

Authorities broadcasted a description of the vehicle on all police radios citywide. At approximately 12:59 p.m., an officer in the Fulton Avenue and Great Highway region spotted the vehicle provided by dispatch. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle was pulled over. Additional officers from the SFPD, assisted in taking the four occupants into police custody. During a search of the car, items of evidence related to the two robberies were discovered.

The suspects were identified as Jose Marroqin, 24, Carlos Pavon, 21, Fernando Aguiellra, 32, and Mayra Rosaibarra, 28, all residents of San Francisco. All suspects were booked at San Francisco County Jail. Marroqin was charged with robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, probation violation and driving without a license. Pavon was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy. Aguillera was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy. Rosaibarra was charged with robbery receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details about either robbery is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour tip line at 1-415- 575-4444; Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.