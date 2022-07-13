SAN FRANCISCO—A robbery victim is expected to survive after being pistol-whipped by one of three robbery suspects that broke into his home Tuesday, July 12, at around 1:42 a.m.

The crime transpired at 900 Woolsey Street and after the assault took place, the three suspects took jewelry and cash from the victim then fled the scene.

A description of the suspects has yet to be released.

The victim was transported to a hospital after officials arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.