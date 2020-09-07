LONDON, ENGLAND—Actor Robert Pattison, the start of Warner Bros’ latest reincarnation of the caped crusader for” The Batman,” tested positive for COVID-19 while filming on Thursday, September 3. Pattinson, who is known for his roles in “The Lighthouse” and “Good Time” has not released any public statements about his condition.

The film written and directed by Matt Reeves was initially due for release in June 2021. Since filming has stopped for the second time now, the first being in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started, the film delayed for release until October 2021.

“When something does happen, we have protocols,” said Warner Bros. Chief Ann Sarnoff. “We have contact tracing, etc., to be able to manage and to pause and then resume. I don’t think anything is going to be completely back to normal until we get through the pandemic,” Sarnoff added.

Warner Bros still plans to release the film in select theaters on October 1, 2021.

“Warner Bros. is proud to support our partners in exhibition as they reopen their doors.” said Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution in a making announcement.

Warner Bros has been working with select open theaters in the Bay area such as, Presidio Theatre in San Francisco.