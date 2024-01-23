SAN FRANCISCO—On January 18, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced that Robert Thomas, 56, of San Francisco pleaded guilty to and was convicted of multiple child sex assault incidents between 2001 and 2011. He pleaded guilty to and was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child – sodomy (PC 269(a)(3)) and admitted that the allegation that he had a prior strike offense (PC 1170.12) was true.

He also pleaded guilty to and was convicted of committing a lewd act upon a child (PC 288(a)) and admitted that the allegation that the offense was committed against more than one victim (PC 667.61(e)(4)) was true. The defendant admitted that the allegation that he suffered a prior strike conviction (PC 667(a)(1)) was true and will be sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison for his crimes.

According to a press release from the SFDA’s Office, in May 2011, it was discovered that Jane Doe One was sexually assaulted by Thomas, since she was eight years old, in 1998. He would touch Jane Doe One on her body and threaten to kill her if she told anyone. When she was nine, the abuse escalated, and he sodomized and orally copulated her. At the age of 12, Thomas attempted to rape Jane Doe One. By the age of 15, he had raped Jane Doe One on multiple occasions, and after each instance of abuse, he threatened to kill not only Jane Doe One but her family members. Unknown to the victim, Thomas recorded a few of the sexual assaults.

He was arrested by the SFPD following Jane Doe One’s disclosure in May 2011. During the investigation, it was discovered that Thomas had sexually assaulted other girls and women who ranged in age from 8 to 19 including Jane Doe Two.

In March 2001, the defendant assaulted Jane Doe Two, who was 12 years old at the time of the incident. In the middle of the night, he woke Jane Doe Two up and whispered for her to come in his direction. She complied and sat between his legs for a massage as Thomas directed. He slid his hand under her t-shirt and touched her breast as he used his other hand to touch the rim of her underwear. Jane Doe Two screamed and he pleaded with her to not tell anyone.

The case against Robert Thomas was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Melissa Demetral, with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Leslie Cogan and District Attorney Investigator Rich Niven. Victim Advocate Cindy Pelayo worked closely with the survivors throughout the case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Thomas because of the outstanding investigation of the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

“This case is a testament to the power and strength of sexual assault survivors,” said Assistant District Attorney Melissa Demetral. “Not only were they incredibly brave to report the abuse, but they also persevered for years as the case made its way through the justice system. They stand together as seven fierce women to reclaim their power, a power that the defendant took from them for so long. I am truly honored to have met and worked with every single one of them. The defendant’s conduct in this case is truly deplorable. And this plea reflects the gravity of his conduct.”

He is currently in custody pending sentencing which is scheduled for February 6, 2024. To anyone who is in need of support, contact 9-1-1 for help.

Below are some resources for support:

-San Francisco Women Against Rape 415.647.7273

-Rape Trauma Services 650.692.7276

-Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) 800.656.4673