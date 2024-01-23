SAN FRANCISCO—On January 22, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced that Haoli Weng, 26, of San Francisco, was charged in connection to an armed robbery on Ocean Avenue.

Weng was arraigned on January 19 and pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree robbery (PC 211), with an allegation that that he personally used a semi-automatic pistol in the commission of this robbery (PC 12022.53(b)). He also pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a firearm or deadly weapon without a competency certificate (W&I 8103(j)).

A press release from the SFDA’S office noted that according to court records, on January 4, Weng allegedly went into a business on the 1400 block of Ocean Avenue and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at a store employee who was standing behind the cash register. He allegedly stole $100 from the cash register, pointed the gun at the employee and fled. On January 17, witnesses saw the suspect and contacted the San Francisco Police Department who promptly arrested Haoli Weng.

His next court date is February 1, for the preliminary hearing in the case. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain him pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court granted the People’s motion to detain without prejudice and set no bail for the defendant. The court will hear further arguments on the motion to detain at the time of the preliminary hearing in the case. If convicted of all charges, he faces 15 years in state prison.

While charges have been filed, the case is still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.