NEW YORK CITY—Robert Trump, 72, President Donald Trump’s younger brother, has been hospitalized in New York City, the White House confirmed on August 14.

The exact nature of Robert Trump’s condition is unknown, but officials have said that the president’s brother is “very ill”. Earlier in June, Robert Trump was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for over a week in New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital for an unnamed condition.

During a White House briefing on Friday morning, Trump addressed the condition of his brother:

“I have a wonderful brother. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago. And he’s in the hospital right now. Hopefully he’ll be alright, but he’s—he’s pretty—-he’s having a hard time,” Trump said.

On Friday, a White House senior administration official announced that the President “has a very good relationship with his brother, and his brother is very special to him.”

In recent weeks, Robert Trump had been well enough to lead a lawsuit to stop Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, from publishing a tell-all book called “Too Much and Never Enough”. The Trump family, including Robert Trump, are claiming that the book is a violation of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in connection to a financial settlement she received from the family years ago.

According to CNN, President Donald Trump is expected to fly to New York later on Friday to visit his brother. This news was first covered by ABC news.