SAN FRANCISCO—The home that was once owned by actor and comedian Robin Williams recently sold for $5.35 million.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Williams, who died in 2014, first purchased the home in 2008 for more than $4 million. The house was purchased after being listed for a year.

The house was initially priced at $7.25 million in November 2019. The price was reduced in August 2020 to $5.35 million after being on the market for months.

According to Compass, a real estate agency, the Mediterranean-style house has 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, and a pool. Built in 1987, the house is 6,517 square feet and is located in Marin County.

The selling of Williams’ home comes after the home used for the series “Full House” and “Fuller House,” sold in November for $5.35 million.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 21, 1951, Williams was a writer, actor, and comedian who starred in movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993), “Aladdin” (1992), “Jumanji” (1995), and “Hook” (1991). He also starred in the sitcom, “Mork and Mindy,” which ran from 1978 to 1982. Williams is the recipient of 1 Oscar, 5 Grammys, 4 Golden Globes, and 2 Emmys.

At the age of 63, Williams took his life on August 11, 2014.