SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted on a police contract that will increase pay, but leave out any reform on Tuesday, November 17.

In a 9-2 vote, the Board of Supervisors voted to save the city $7.1 million during this fiscal year. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco has a budget deficit of $116 million.

Some supervisors noted that while they voted in favor of the proposal, their vote may change when the final vote is held, urging SF labor negotiators and the Police Officers Association (POA) to reach a reform agreement.

The two supervisors who voted against the proposal were Dean Preston and Hillary Ronen. Ronen said on Twitter that the San Francisco Department of Human Resources (DHR) is “failing to use its power to advance reform” and announced that she will introduce “legislation that will require transparency” when San Francisco negotiates with the POA.

Supervisor Preston told the San Francisco Examiner that reform will not occur if Mayor London Breed and DHR “continue to offer more pay raises to the POA without asking for anything significant.” Preston has not yet responded when asked by San Francisco News on what reforms would he like to see.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will hold a final vote on Tuesday, December 1.