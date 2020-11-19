SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department indicated that a suspect’s vehicle crashed into a home after being chased by officers on Thursday, November 19 at 3:22 a.m.

According to the police, the chase started around the areas of Castro and Market Streets. The suspect’s vehicle crashed on Fillmore St. near Waller St. As a result of the crash, the suspect had life-threatening injuries and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD noted a squad car was involved, but that both officers survived without any life-threatening injuries. The officers were transported by ambulance to the local hospital for examination.

According to Will Tran with KRON 4 news, the suspect’s vehicle was an older blue Honda sedan and authorities had to use the jaws of life to get him out of the vehicle. Tran indicated he noticed a Muni bus involved in the crash, but it sustained minor damage.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information about this ongoing investigation to call the 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. Another option is to send the tips to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. All tipsters may remain anonymous.