LOS ANGELES—The star of the 1970s musical, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Tim Curry has died at the age of 80. TMZ was first to report the news that Curry died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, August 25. An official cause of death for the actor has not been released.

Curry grew to fame with his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rock Horror Show” in 1973 that became a cult classic when it was brought to the big screen in 1975. He starred in the musical alongside Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Richard O’Brien. The musical follows a young, engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain by a castle that is occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes holding a party.

Curry was born in 1946 in Grappenhall, Cheshire. He was part of the original London cast for the musical “Hair” in 1968. Other films that Curry starred in included “Annie,” “Legend,” “Clue,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “The Three Musketeers,” “Congo,” “McHale’s Navy,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Scary Movie 2” to name a few. He had an iconic role as Pennywise the Clown, from Stephen King’s horror novel “It,” which was adapted into a TV movie in 1990.

The actor had a large career in theater being nominated for three Tony Awards. He was first nominated in 1981 for Best Actor in a Play for “Amadeus.’ He was also nominated for Best Actor in a Musical twice, once in 1993 for “My Favorite Year” and 2005 for “Spamalot.” He earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series for “Peter Pan and the Pirates” in 1991.

Curry suffered from a major stroke in July 2012 that required brain surgery. The actor released his memoir, “Vagabond” in October 2025. He was nominated for a Grammy Award, Primetime Emmy Award and Razzie Award during his career. The actor did not marry during his lifetime and did not have any children.