Roxie Virtual Cinema Screens “A Thousand Cuts”

SAN FRANCISCO— In partnership with PBS Distribution, The historic Roxie Theatre begins it’s screening of a documentary that follows Maria Ressa’s fight to free press against a lawless regime, tonight. 50% of each ticket will go toward supporting The Roxie. Tickets include a Livestream Q&A on Aug. 9 with Christiane Amanpour, Maria Ressa and filmmaker Romano S. Diaz.

The film tells the story of Rappler CEO and Executive Editor, Maria Ressa, who was honored by Time Magazine as Person of the Year in 2018 for her tireless efforts to “expose corruption, document abuse, and fight against misinformation in the Philippines.”

“Maria Ressa carries the torch of press freedom in a country held in thrall by a populist president. That president has called journalists ‘bullshit,’ ‘garbage,’ ‘sons of bitches.’ He says we are corrupt hypocrites who ‘pretend to be the moral torch of the country.” Said Journalist, Sheila Coronel, in a speech congratulating Ressa for her Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award by the Committee to Protect Journalists on November 20, 2018.

The screening begins August 7, kicking off the films opening weekend. Once you purchase your ticket, you will have up to seven days to access the film. The rental includes access to the livestream Q&A which starts at 11 am ET, Aug. 9. Tickets can be found at the Roxie Theatre’s website.