SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 3, the record store 1-2-3-4 GO! Records announced via social media that their San Francisco location will be closed permanently. The comic shop, gallery, and publisher, Silver Sprocket will be fully taking over the room. Silver Sprocket had moved in and shared the space with the record store since February.

According to the introduction of the business, 1-2-3-4 GO! Records is an independent record store and label dedicated to vinyl with a small selection of CD’s and Tapes.

Their San Francisco location was launched on Valencia Street five years ago. The owner, Steve Stevenson says they have five amazing years serving in the neighborhood.

During shelter-in-place, the business hosted a virtual concert via Instagram Live with Broken Guitars and the Golden Bull in April.

The announcement of closure notes that the store closed due to heavy revenue losses and uncertain future,

“Given the uncertain direction of the pandemic and the heavy revenue losses we’ve sustained over the last 5 months there just isn’t a way forward in the city,” reads the statement via Facebook.

Stevenson emphasizes that 1-2-3-4 Go! Records’ Oakland location remains open every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All customers are required to wear a face mask while shopping. Stevenson says there are many “positive changes” at the Oakland store. The store continues offering online service.

The Oakland store is located at 40th Street, Oakland. For more details on the store, call at 510.985.0325.