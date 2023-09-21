SAN FRANCISCO—On September 14, the Governor of California announced over $267 million would be awarded to more than 55 cities and counties in the state aimed to fighting organized retail crime and increasing the arrests and prosecutions of individuals involved.

The funding is part of the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan that will be dispersed on October 1, to 34 police departments, 7 sheriffs’ departments, one probation department, and 13 district attorney offices to prevent and investigate cases of organized retail theft and arrest and prosecute more suspects.

All funds for both grants will be allocated in annual installments over the next three years. The San Francisco Police Department will receive $15 million to help fight crime. The city of San Francisco has seen a spike in crime and organized retail thefts in recent years. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is expected to receive $2 million.

The city of San Francisco has been struck with high crime since the start of the pandemic. The Nordstrom store in San Francisco located at 865 Market Street closed its doors on August 27 after 35 years at the location. The company announced the closure of the store at the San Francisco Centre Mall and a Nordstrom Rack location in May 2023.

High-end retailers like the Louis Vuitton store at Union Square in San Francisco in 2021 was struck by bandits, who stormed the location stealing items in the establishment leading to the San Francisco Police Department making several arrest, after video was the incident went viral on social media. Foot traffic in the region dropped significantly in recent years. Other retailers who have left the region include Whole Foods and Office Depot. In 2022, sales for the Westfield location were at $298 million, which is a drop from the $455 million in 2019.

The San Francisco Police Department is expected to use grant funding to support proactive policing operations targeting organized retail crime and motor vehicle accessory (catalytic converter) theft.

Funds will support blitz operations, training, equipment, community engagement, and more, focusing on organized retail crime in the Union Square commercial district, fencing activity supporting organized retail crime in the Mid-Market district, organized retail crime at neighborhood hotspots, and city-wide catalytic converter theft. Efforts will be directed in partnership with the San Francisco District Attorney and California Highway Patrol.