SAN FRANCISCO—A new proposal was presented on Wednesday, May 26 by San Francisco Board of Supervisor Dean Preston, which was voted for approval by the Board of Supervisors allowing renters to pay a percentage of their rent until the end of the year without facing eviction. The news comes after Mayor London Breed announced a rental assistance program on Monday, May 24 that would distribute $90 million in rent relief to struggling renters.

Under state law SB-91, renters could pay 25 percent of their rent and not get evicted if they had taken a financial hit from the pandemic. SB-91 is set to expire on June 30, but if this new proposal is approved then renters can continue paying the 25 percent until December 31. This proposal would prevent renters from having to pay late fees on rent payments as well.

There will also be a rental assistance program for renters that can be applied for starting May 28 and could receive up to 12 months of rental assistance. Renters would have to demonstrate that they have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic, a risk of homelessness or housing instability and must not make more than a certain amount a year.

The city of San Francisco website states that it may, “take 2 to 3 weeks after you apply, to learn if you will get help with your rent.”