SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco Muni Bus Operator is recovering after being assaulted with a bat by three passengers after the driver told them to put on a mask.

The assault took place close to the Potrero Hill neighborhood on 11th and Division St at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 23. The suspects boarded the bus without masks, and after being repeatedly told by the bus driver to put on a mask and refusing, the driver pulled over to let the passengers off.

As the driver was escorting the passengers off the bus, one of them pulled out a wooden bat and repeatedly struck the bus driver who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The SFPD have not released any photos or videos of the incident nor a description of the perpetrators.

This incident comes as California reaches 443,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections and over 8,000 confirmed deaths from the disease.

In an effort to slow the spread of the disease, San Francisco requires all public transportation passengers to wear a face mask.