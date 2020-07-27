CALIFORNIA — The Los Angeles Police Department declared a tactical alert within the city following incidences of vandalism and physical assaults directed at police officers.

According to the LAPD, concern about Saturday’s protests mounted at around 5:30 p.m. when “Refuse Fascism” protesters “began to direct physical assaults on officers deployed to facilitate the demonstration, vandalize property, and walk onto a busy freeway.” At 7 p.m. the LAPD declared a tactical alert in response.

Earlier into the demonstrations, a small subsection of protesters splintered and marched toward the U.S. Courthouse on First Street where they broke windows and spray-painted exterior walls, according to KTLA.

The LAPD announced that they arrested four people from Saturday’s protests. Three were for battery on a police officer, and one was for carrying a machete and causing a disturbance.

This alert comes as protests in Portland have been intensifying and have even been declared a “riot” by local authorities.

However, by 9:30 p.m. the protesters were largely over.