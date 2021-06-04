SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Giants will be the first MLB Team to incorporate Pride colors into on-field uniforms in support and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The San Francisco giants will wear a SF logo on the right sleeve of their home Jersey and on a custom cap that incorporates Pride colors.

Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, according to the Library of Congress. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.

The Giants will wear the new Pride logo to their game against the Chicago Bulls on June 15 at 4:15 p.m. in honor of Pride Month. The Pride logo will include 11 symbolic colors of the Progress Pride Flag that signifies inclusion and progression, according to the San Francisco Giant’s twitter page.

The six colors of the Progressive Pride Flag include: red (life); orange (healing); yellow (sunlight); green (nature); blue (serenity); and purple (spirit). Black and brown colors are to recognize LGBTQ+ people of color. Light blue, pink, and white are to recognize people who are transgender.

“We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community,” said the Giant’s president and CEO Larry Baer in a Twitter post.

Pride Gear featuring the Pride logo will be available for purchase through the San Francisco Official MLBShop including t-shirts, hats, signs, and pictures frames.