SAN FRANCISCO—Two Santa Clara residents were assaulted by an unknown suspect on May 30, at approximately 2:55 a.m. Police released a report of the incident on June 3 seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect.

The victims are individuals who are experiencing homelessness and were sleeping when the suspect struck them both with an object. Santa Clara Police and Fire Department responded to the scene on the 1500 block of Warburton

Avenue to provide emergency services and investigate the incident, according to press release.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries for further treatment. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive, according to a press release. No further information has been given regarding the incident.

The investigation is under active investigation and the suspect remains unknown. The SCPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call Detective Sergeant Lutz at (408) 615-4814. Those who wish to remain anonymous can message the SCPD Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4847.