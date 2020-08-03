SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, August 2, the San Francisco Giants failed to complete a three game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers, losing 9 to 5 in a high scoring back and forth ballgame.

Jeff Samardzija started for the Giants, while Kolby Allard made the start on the mound for the visitors. Allard pitched well for the Rangers, limiting the Giants’ offense to one run over the first four innings. Samardzija became the first Giants starting pitcher this season to pitch beyond the fifth inning. He was not effective as he gave up five runs, two of them coming on a home-run to right field by Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo in the fifth inning.

Not to be deterred, the Giants’ bats woke up against the Rangers’ bullpen. In the 6th inning, the Giants battled back to tie the game at 5-5. Third basemen Evan Longoria and catcher Chadwick Tromp hit their first home runs of the season as the Giants once again showed resiliency in overcoming a four run deficit for a third game of the homestand.

The Giants’ bullpen’s implosion in the seventh inning gave the momentum back to Texas. Newly recalled reliever Andrew Triggs walked the first three Rangers hitters. Tyler Anderson replaced him and gave up a three run home run to Rangers slugger Joey Gallo that sealed the visitors win.

Starting Monday, the Giants will begin a road trip with a four game series against the Colorado Rockies.