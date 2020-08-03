BeverlyHills—“Folklore,” the new album by Taylor Swift has sold over 2 million copies internationally since its release on Thursday, July 23, according to Billboard charts. Folklore had 80.6 million streams on Spotify in the first day.

Taylor described the album as, “my own imagination has run wild and this is the result.” The album is available in the form of either a 12-inch picture disc, 12-inch vinyl, 7-inch vinyl and/or CD that comes with pictures, lyric booklets and five unique photos as well.

Her newest album and wearable merchandise to go along with the Folklore album can be found on her website. Continue checking the Taylor Swift website to get more information and upcoming announcements.

Swift is a former country musician turned pop star raised in Pennsylvania now residing in Beverly Hills, California. Swift started her career in 2004 on the stages of Nashville, Tennessee. After signing with Sony/ATV Music Publishing House at the age of 15, the teenager began making frequent trips from Pennsylvania to Nashville with her mother.

During the worst economic quarter in history, the 30-year-old pop singer has already become the best-album-selling musician of 2020. Taylor’s North American Reputation tour sold more tickets than any other American tour of 2018. Her 2018 tour was the second largest worldwide tour that year as well.