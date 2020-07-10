SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 9, Major League Baseball (MLB) released the 2021 regular season schedules for all teams in the organization. The announcement comes just two weeks before the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season, which was postponed and shortened due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Opening Day of the 2021 season, April 1 could be the first time since 1968 that all major league teams play their first game of the season on the same day. Despite being cancelled this year, the All-Star game is scheduled to be played on July 13, 2021 in Atlanta. In addition, the New York Mets will play the New York Yankees on September 11 2021, the first time that these clubs will play each other on this date in order to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The San Francisco Giants 2021 season will start on April 1 at Seattle. They will play their first home game against Colorado on April 9, and have just one three-city trip in the regular season, and face interleague opponents from the American League West for the second year in a row.

The annual Bay Bridge Series between the Giants and the Oakland Athletics will be held in San Francisco from June 25 thru June 27 and in Oakland from August 20 thru August 22.

The Athletics will start their season with a four-game series against the Astros, whom they will play 10 times before they play any other team from their division. Like the Giants, the A’s will play teams from the National League West for a second straight year.

As of now, MLB is planning on playing a 60 game season for 2020. In 2021, they plan on returning to the traditional 162 game schedule.