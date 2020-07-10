SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 9, the San Francisco restaurant The House announced that the business is closing permanently via Facebook. The owners released an announcement of closure on their website.

The House specializes in Asian cuisine and has been operating in the city of San Francisco for 26 years. It was located on Grant Avenue. The restaurant was founded by Larry and Angela Tse in May 1994. The original intention of creating the brand was to introduce their unique Asian American cuisine to the San Francisco North Beach neighborhood.

The House received 4.5 stars (out of 5) by 4839 reviewers on Yelp. Popular dishes at the restaurant included Wasabi Noodles, Sea Bass and Crab Cake. In March, The House closed for delivery and take-out service only due to the pandemic.

There are currently over 200 comments under the announcement of closure via Facebook. Many users sent their best wishes to Larry, Angela and the crew.

The owners did not give a reason why they made the decision to close in the announcement. They delivered thanks to all the customers stating:

“A heartfelt thank you to our wonderful House community for your generous support throughout. It’s been a truly incredible, unforgettable journey of 26 years with so many special memories and friendships along the way. Peace, Love and Good Health to everyone.”

For more details, visit The House website or their Facebook page.