SAN FRANCISCO—Baseball season started on Thursday, July 23 and the San Francisco Giants are setting their schedule and roster for the 2020 season.

The Giants season rooster will include, Tyler Heineman, Chadwick Tromp and Rob Brantly as catchers.

Starters will be Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Kevin Gausman, Drew Smyly, Logan Webb and Tyler Anderson.

Infielders will include: Brandon Belt, Wilmer Flores, Mauricio Dubón, Yolmer Sánchez, Brandon Crawford, Pablo Sandoval, Donovan Solano and Darin Ruf.

Outfielders will be Hunter Pence, Michael Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson, Steven Duggar, Austin Slater and Jaylin Davis.

Relievers will be Tony Watson, Trevor Gott, Tyler Rogers, Wandy Peralta, Andrew Triggs, Sam Coonrod, Dany Jiménez, Carlos Navas, Shaun Anderson and Rico Garcia.

A few players will not be covering any bases, such as veteran player catcher Buster Posey due to COVID-19. Other players include third baseman Evan Longoria who sustained an injury to his right oblique and first baseman Brandon Belt who sustained an injury to his heel. Both players have been placed on the 10-day injured list.

The SF Giants kicked off the season with a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers losing the game with a score of 1-8 on Thursday. The team faced the Dodgers again on Friday July, 24 at Dodger Stadium.

The Giants play the Dodgers for two more games for a total of four games. They will then tackle the San Diego Padres for three games and the Texas Rangers for a three games.