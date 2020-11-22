SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Mayor London Breed launched a campaign targeted to help citizens celebrate the holidays safely amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘We Will Recover’ campaign focuses on three ways people can do their part this holiday season: Holidays at Home, Shop and Dine in the 49, and Help Your Neighbors in Need.

Holidays at Home offers guidance about gathering for activities and safe options for engaging. Shop and Dine in the 49 provides information on how to support local restaurants and businesses during the holiday season. Lastly, Help Your Neighbors in needs offers information and access to San Francisco-based volunteering and philanthropic activities available.

“This is not an ordinary year and this will not be an ordinary holiday,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Public Health, “It will be difficult, but our actions this holiday season protects our loved one and our community in the long run.”

Another intended purpose for the campaign is to help support the City’s recovery from the virus.

“Our individual actions to control the spread of the virus, to support our small businesses and to help our neighbors in need is the key to our city emerging from the pandemic together,” said Mayor Breed.

Prior to the pandemic, one in four San Francisco residents were at risk of hunger due to low income. The San Francisco Human Services Agency has reported an additional 34,515 applications for food assistance since March.