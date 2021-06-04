SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police arrested the suspect in the Polk Gulch shooting that took place on May 8 at approximately 1:40 a.m. 25-year-old suspect, Ulysses Gutierrez, shot and killed 25-year-old victim Robert Luis Mena Gallardo on the 100 block of Fern Street.

SFPD officers from the Northern Police Station responded to the report of a shooting where they found Mena Gallardo on the sidewalk, according to a police report. SFPD officers rendered aid to the victim before paramedics arrived. The San Francisco Fire Department relieved the paramedics and announced Mena Gallardo deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail were able to identify Gutierrez and located him near 46th Avenue and Judah Street on May 18 at approximately 1:05 p.m. Gutierrez was taken into custody and booked into San Francisco County jail on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and a probation violation.

A GoFundMe account has been made to support the family of Mena Gallardo during this time. They are accepting donations at this time and asking individuals to share the GoFundMe page to raise awareness of the incident.

“Robert was the kind of guy that brightened the room when he walked in. His smile and playful manner always made those around him happy,” said fundraiser organizer Rebecca Molano in a GoFundMe post. “We are hoping to raise money to support his family during this very difficult time. If you cannot donate at this time, please share the page to raise awareness to this senseless crime.”

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains active and the SFPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.