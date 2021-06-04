SAN FRANCISCO—Governor Gavin Newsom announced action on June 3 to ensure that restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries will continue to benefit from pandemic regulatory relief. These establishments will be allowed to continue expanded outdoor seating and the sale of to-go alcoholic drinks to support business and the public’s health when California fully reopens on June 15.

Businesses will continue to adapt to the best practices that have transformed customer experience during the pandemic, said Governor Newsom in a press release. The Administration extended relief measures that permit bars and restaurants to continue benefitting from their investments in response to the pandemic.

“California’s restaurants help create the vibrant and diverse communities that make California the envy of the world,” said Governor Newsom in a press release. “With new opportunities and support for businesses large and small, and the California can-do spirit that has carried us through the past year, we will come roaring back from this pandemic.”

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has determined that provisions including outdoor seating, to-go alcoholic beverages, and free delivery will not jeopardize public health, safety, or welfare. Bars and restaurants will also be allowed to partner with food trucks, catering companies, wineries, and breweries.

“Today’s actions by Governor Newsom are critical as they contain some of the most successful elements of emergency pandemic relief, and makes them stick for the longer term as we know that expanded outdoor dining is essential for paving the way towards a restaurant recovery,” said California Restaurant Association CEO and President Jot Condie in a press release. “These actions will be incredibly valuable for so many neighborhood restaurants throughout the state.”

The provisions will remain in place temporarily until December 31, 2021, according to the ABC. The relief may be rescinded immediately if public safety becomes a concern.