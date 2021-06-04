SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department released statistics on June 4 from the Memorial Day saturation patrols that took place on May 31 at 7 p.m. through June 1 at 3 a.m. The SFPD made 27 traffic stops, one DUI arrest, one warrant arrest, issued 18 citations, discovered one unlicensed driver, and towed one vehicle.

A Seargent located a vehicle going 92 mph in a 55 mph speed zone at one point during the patrols. The Seargent initiated a traffic stop and noticed open cans being thrown out the window of the car. The driver was exhibiting symptoms of alcohol influence, according to a SFPD Twitter post.

The driver performed poorly on the Field Sobriety test and was placed under arrest. The driver was booked for DUI, having a BCA higher than .08, speeding, and a probation violation. The passenger was arrested for a warrant and for having open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The vehicle of the arrested individuals was towed.

The SFPD announced a shoutout to all the members who were involved in the saturation patrol for a job well done, according to an SFPD Twitter post. No further information has been released regarding the patrol.